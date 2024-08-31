The destruction in Kibbutz Be'eri after the October 7th massacre

Channel 12 News journalist Omri Maniv has revealed the true numbers behind the Hamas terror group's October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

On October 7, 6,000 (not 3,000) terrorists infiltrated Israeli territory, of them, 3,800 were Hamas Nukhba terrorists and another 2,200 were Gazan "civilians" - terrorists and looters, also entered Israel, and 1,000 Hamas terrorists fired towards Israel from within Gaza.

In total, 7,000 terrorists fired at and infiltrated Israel over the course of the morning of Simchat Torah (October 7).

In addition, the border fence between Gaza and Israel was breached in 119 places (not 60). A total of 4,300 rockets were fired over the course of October 7.

These numbers are based on an in-depth investigation by the IDF's Gaza Division, which was submitted to IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi.

An IDF spokesman responded: "The operational investigations have not yet been completed, and are ongoing in accordance with the situational assessment and in light of operational needs. When it is completed, it will be presented to the public with complete transparency."