IDF troops continue operational activity in the area of Gaza City, dismantling terror infrastructure and eliminating terrorists.

On Friday, the troops identified a terrorist who was rigging a structure adjacent to the troops. Swiftly, the IAF dismantled the structure.

Additionally, the troops eliminated terrorist cells and dismantled terror infrastructure and military structures that posed a threat to the troops.

Over the past day, IDF troops continued to operate in the area of Tal al-Sultan. During the operation, the troops located a large amount of weaponry.

The troops also eliminated terrorists who posed a threat to the troops over the past day.