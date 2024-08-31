IDF operations in Gaza
IDF operations in GazaIDF spokesman

IDF troops continue operational activity in the area of Gaza City, dismantling terror infrastructure and eliminating terrorists.

On Friday, the troops identified a terrorist who was rigging a structure adjacent to the troops. Swiftly, the IAF dismantled the structure.

Additionally, the troops eliminated terrorist cells and dismantled terror infrastructure and military structures that posed a threat to the troops.

Related articles:

Over the past day, IDF troops continued to operate in the area of Tal al-Sultan. During the operation, the troops located a large amount of weaponry.

The troops also eliminated terrorists who posed a threat to the troops over the past day.