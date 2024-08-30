In the Samaria town of Karnei Shomron, residents on Thursday dedicated a special lookout post in memory of eight Karnei Shomron residents who fell in battle in Gaza during the war with Hamas.

Attending the event was the town's rabbi, Rabbi Yitzhak Halevi, the council chairman Yonatan Kuznitz, and his deputy Sagi Hadari.

During the dedication ceremony, Avigayil Eliyahu, daughter of fallen IDF soldier Sergeant First Class Yedidya Eliyahu, embraced the photo of her father which had been set up at the site. "I want Daddy," she begged.

Hen Atara Lapid, sister of fallen IDF soldier Staff Sergeant Gilad Arye Boim, spoke at the event.

"We wanted to say thank you. There is meaning in what you are doing, I hope you do not need to do this for more families, and that from here on there are only celebrations and positive things. With G-d's help, we will see victory and great salvation."

Thus far, Karnei Shomron has lost eight of its sons: Sergeant First Class Yedidya Eliyahu, Staff Sergeant Gilad Arye Boim, Sergeant Yair Roitman, Sergeant Major (res.) Adam Bismut, Sergeant Yair Levin, Sergeant First Class (res.) Amichai Yisrael Yehoshua Oster, Master sergeant (res.) Nadav Elchanan Knoller, and Sergeant First Class Israel (res.) Socol, all of whom fell in battle in the war against Hamas, which broke out in the aftermath of the Hamas massacre on October 7, 2023.