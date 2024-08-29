Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant held a strategic briefing and discussion on Thursday together with the IDF Chief of Staff and senior IDF officials.

The focus of the discussion was expanding the goals of the war to include ensuring the return of Israel’s northern communities to their homes following a change in the security situation. At the same time, Israel must remain committed to dismantling Hamas and ensuring the return of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

“Over the past 11 months, Israel has faced attacks on seven different fronts and we operated against all of them. In Gaza, most of the Hamas brigades and battalions have been defeated, the military chief of Hamas, Muhammad Deif, has been eliminated, and a long line of terrorists have also been eliminated,” Gallant stated.

He emphasized: “The IDF’s military achievements in Gaza have enabled the return of most of the southern communities to their homes. The military achievements have also created the conditions that enabled the return of a large number of hostages, and created the conditions required to return a large number of the remaining hostages.”

Regarding the northern front, he stated: “At this time we also find ourselves at war against additional forces - we are fighting against Iran, Hezbollah, and the Houthis. A month ago, the IDF eliminated Hezbollah’s Military Chief Muchsan, and earlier this week, the IDF thwarted a significant attack against citizens in both the center and north of Israel.

"Our mission on the northern front is clear - to ensure the safe return of northern communities to their homes. In order to achieve this goal, we must expand the goals of the war, and include the safe return of Israel’s northern residents to their homes. This will not diminish our absolute commitment to dismantling Hamas and returning the hostages. Once we formulate this proposal, I will raise it before the Prime Minister and the Cabinet."