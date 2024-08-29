Dozens of families have gathered at the Gaza border, using powerful speakers to call out to their relatives held captive by Hamas. For 328 agonizing days, these loved ones have been trapped in tunnels just kilometers away.

The families express their longing, love, pain, and their difficult struggle to end the abandonment of their relatives, hoping their voices will be heard.

Rachel Goldberg-Polin, mother of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, said: "It's Mama, Hersh. It's day 328. We are all here, all the families of the remaining 107 hostages. Hersh, we are working day and night, and we will never stop."

"I need you to know that I am giving you now the blessing I give you every single morning when I pray for you, and every Friday night I go out on the porch, towards Gaza, and I give you the Kohanic blessing: May God bless you and keep you. May God shine His face upon you and be gracious to you."

Varda Ben Baruch, grandmother of Edan Alexander, said "Edan Alexander, your grandparents are here, our dear soul! We're calling out to you—can you hear us, Edanele? Your parents are waiting for you in America. You came here to join the army. We're worried about you, love you, and are waiting for your swift return! Edanele, stay strong—you're a strong boy. Take care of yourself. Survive! We love you and are doing everything for you all."

"I want to cry out to God: Hear, O Israel, the Lord is our God, the Lord is One. Please, Lord, save us now. Please, Lord, grant us success now. May the angel who redeems me from all evil bless the boys and girls and may my name be declared upon them, and the names of my fathers Abraham and Isaac. Edanele, be strong—we're strong for you! We love you very much and we're waiting for you!"

Yehuda Cohen, father of Nimrod Cohen, said "Nimrod Cohen, it's Dad speaking to you. We're here at the Gaza border to tell you we're continuing to fight for you! I won't give up until you return home. I'll keep running everywhere in the world until we secure a deal that will release you and bring all the hostages back! Nimrod, listen to me carefully, Dad is talking to you—we're continuing to fight against our government to promote a deal. We want a deal to happen and end this nightmare! Nimrod Cohen, it's your father speaking. I want you to hear me just to give you strength, just so you have the power to wait until we bring you back!"