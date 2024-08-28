The Biden Administration on Wednesday announced new sanctions on a right-wing Israeli organization and a Jewish resident of Judea and Samaria.

State Department Spokesman Matthew Millar announced that the administration's target this time is the Hashomer Yosh organization, which the administration will accuse of supporting violence against Arabs in Judea and Samaria. Hashomer Yosh is a volunteer organization dedicated to the defense of Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

In addition, sanctions were announced against Yitzhar security coordinator Yitzhak Levi Filant on allegations of involvement in violence against Arabs in Judea and Samaria.

"Extremist settler violence in the West Bank causes intense human suffering, harms Israel's security, and undermines the prospect for peace and stability in the region," Millar said,

The Biden Administration has issued repeated announcements of sanctions against right-wing Israeli individuals and entities in recent months.

In July, the US State Department announced that it was imposing sanctions on multiple Israeli individuals and entities "for being involved in violence or threats of violence targeting civilians, seizure or dispossession of property by private actors, or actions that threaten the peace, stability and security of the West Bank; or being owned or controlled by an individual designated under this order." In addition, the leaders of Tzav 9, the organization that protests against the provision of aid into Gaza while Israeli civilians continue to be held hostage, were targeted in that round of sanctions.