The US government has urged citizens not to travel to Ukraine for the upcoming holiday of Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year), due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

In a statement, the US Embassy in Ukraine stressed, "The US Department of State recommends that US citizens do not travel to Uman, Ukraine, for the annual pilgrimage to the grave of Rebbe Nachman during Rosh Hashanah. This recommendation is consistent with our current Travel Advisory recommending against all travel to Ukraine."

"Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Uman has been the site of multiple Russian missile attacks. Russian airstrikes have hit civilian buildings and critical infrastructure, including houses of worship, often with little or no warning.

"Local authorities have advised that Uman does not have enough air raid shelters to accommodate all anticipated travelers to the pilgrimage. Ukraine remains under martial law, with curfew and movement restrictions that would also affect pilgrims to Uman."

The statement also reminded dual US-Ukrainian nationals, and those who may have a claim to Ukrainian citizenship, that "Ukraine has eliminated a 'residence abroad' exception that previously allowed certain Ukrainian males aged 18 to 60 to depart the country. After this change, US-Ukrainian dual citizens, including those who live in the United States, may no longer be able to depart the country."

"We strongly recommend against all travel to Ukraine by US citizens, including males aged 18 to 60 who also have Ukrainian citizenship or a claim to Ukrainian citizenship and who do not wish to stay in Ukraine indefinitely. There is an extremely high risk US citizens will not be allowed to depart, even with a US passport. Travelers who are unsure whether they have a claim to Ukrainian citizenship should consult Ukrainian authorities for further guidance."