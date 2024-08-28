Media in Lebanon reported on Tuesday night that an Israeli drone struck a road near the city of Baalbek, deep in Lebanese territory, dozens of kilometers from the border.

According to the reports, sounds of explosions were heard in the area as a result of damage to a truck that was believed to have been transporting weapons.

Later, two security sources told Reuters that the air strike attributed to Israel hit a pickup truck which carried military equipment.

The two sources said the strike hit the pickup near Chaat, a remote area of Lebanon near the Syrian border, but that the driver survived.

One of the sources said it was likely the military equipment being transported was a damaged rocket launcher on the way to be repaired.

Earlier on Tuesday, IDF soldiers identified a terrorist cell operating within a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Odaisseh in southern Lebanon.

The IAF struck the military structure and eliminated the terrorist cell.

Additionally, IDF artillery struck in the areas of Chebaa and Yarine in southern Lebanon.

Also on Tuesday, a suspicious aerial target was identified crossing from Lebanon and falling in the area of Beit Hillel.

As a result of the attack, an IDF soldier was lightly injured and was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment. His family has been notified.