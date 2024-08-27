The US "strongly opposes" Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir’s public support for building a synagogue on the Temple Mount, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told Axios’ Barak Ravid on Tuesday.

“It would demonstrate blatant disregard for the historic status quo with respect to the holy sites in Jerusalem,” Miller told Ravid.

"Ben Gvir’s ongoing reckless statements and actions of this minister only sow chaos and exacerbate tensions at a moment when Israel must stand united against threats from Iran and its proxy terrorist groups, including Hamas and Hezbollah. They directly undermine Israel’s security," added the State Department spokesperson.

Miller said it is critical that the Government of Israel continue to ensure its policy in the Temple Mount "is adhered to”.

“The US reaffirms its commitment to the preservation of the historic status quo at Jerusalem’s holy sites and will continue to oppose unilateral steps that are counterproductive to achieving peace and stability and undermine Israel’s security," he told Ravid.

Miller’s comments come a day after Ben Gvir was interviewed by Galei Tzahal (IDF Radio) and said, "The policy allows for prayer on the Temple Mount, and there is an equal law for Jews and Muslims."

Ben Gvir added, "I would establish a synagogue there."

The Prime Minister's Office said in response, "There is no change in the status quo on the Temple Mount."

Interior Minister Moshe Arbel called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to put Ben Gvir in his place.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu must immediately act to put Mr. Ben Gvir in his place regarding his statements this morning about the Temple Mount. His irresponsible remarks test Israel's strategic alliances with Muslim countries that are part of the coalition in the fight against the Iranian axis of evil. His lack of wisdom could cost lives," said Arbel.

The haredi Yated Ne'eman newspaper also criticized Ben Gvir over the statements on Tuesday, with an advertisement featuring Arabic text against Jewish ascent to the Temple Mount appearing on the front page of the newspaper.

"Minister Ben Gvir repeats folly and endangers the residents of the Land of Israel," reads the front page.

"By the order of our revered rabbis, we state publicly: It is known that according to all Jewish halakhic throughout the generations, Jewish ascent to the Temple Mount, referred to by Muslims as 'Al-Aqsa compound,' is strictly forbidden. This view has not changed and remains in force."

Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, head of the Supreme Muslim Council and a preacher at Al-Aqsa Mosque, mocked Ben Gvir’s comments and said that Ben Gvir failed to implement his plans and now he is striving to blow up the situation to show that he is acting on the issue.

Sabri held the Israeli government responsible for Ben Gvir’s remarks, and stressed that Al-Aqsa Mosque is an Islamic site that non-Muslims are forbidden to approach.