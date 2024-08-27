The IDF on Tuesday evening published additional footage from the rescue of Qaid Farhan al-Qadi, who was brought back to Israel today after spending 326 days as a hostage in Gaza.

The footage, which was taken from soldiers' body cameras and from helicopter cameras, shows the soldiers leading al-Qadi to the helicopter which took him back to Israel and freedom.

Galei Tzahal military correspondent Doron Kadosh reported that IDF forces found al-Qadi in a tunnel in the Gaza Strip by chance and the operation to rescue him was not planned.

The report added, citing two security forces, that al-Qadi escaped his captors on his own and reached IDF forces who found and rescued him from the tunnel. The exact circumstances of the escape are still unknown, his captors were apparently eliminated or fled.