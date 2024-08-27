The Brothers in Arms organization has placed a large banner on the side of the Tax Authority building at the entrance to Jerusalem.

The sign reads, "Abandonment, lies, incitement, dictatorship. For all of this - we are here. Brothers in Arms."

In response, the B'tsalmo human rights organization turned to the Tax Authority, which rents the property.

"This is an organization which has acted in the past to encourage not volunteering for reserve duty, blocking roads, blocking offices of civilian social organizations, such as Kohelet, and acted in a controversial fashion throughout an entire year," B'tsalmo wrote.

"The organization acts to bring down the government in ain inciting and divisve fashion, and there is no place for public Tax Authority property to host on itself inciting banners."

The Tax Authority responded: "This is a building which is privately owned and which the Tax Authority rents offices in. The advertisement was done at the initiative of the building's owner and without the Tax Authority's knowledge. We have turned to the building's owner requesting that he remove the sign."