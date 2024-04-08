Prof. Asa Kasher, who composed the ethical code of the IDF, explained the difference he sees between the residents of Judea and Samaria and the protest activists 'Brothers in Arms' and the pilots who threatened not to volunteer for reserve duty.

He compared Israeli society to a soup in which the settlers are flies that have fallen in, while activists of 'Brothers in Arms' and the pilots are the desireable ingredients.

In a podcast published by Reichman University on Channel 14, he said, "The settlers are the flies in our soup. I think there are a lot of good things here. I think 'Brothers in Arms' are among them."

He added: "I think the pilots and intelligence officers who said 'we are suspending our volunteering, we are not volunteering for an army that will give us immoral orders', are truly amazing parts of Israeli society.'