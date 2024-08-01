An IDF spokesperson had to backtrack Thursday, after the publication by Arutz Sheva - Israel National News regarding Brothers in Arms activist Ron Scherf's statement Wednesday that he holds a classified position in the selection process for special forces.

The IDF Spokesperson's Office explained that they were unaware of Scherf's statements on the matter of calling for refusal to serve: "Following quotes that surfaced in publications about things Scherf said regarding reserve service in the IDF, the matter of his reserve service will be examined by his commanders."

Minister Amichai Chikli responded: "It is forbidden to accept political refusal to serve from any side for any reason. We have one amazing and precious army, and it is our duty, our collective duty, to keep it out of politics. This must be a bright red line."

Member of Knesset Almog Cohen responded: "I welcome the IDF Spokesperson's reevaluation of the service of refuser Ron Scherf. It is appropriate that all IDF soldiers in regular, permanent, and reserve service be free from any political agenda. Certainly and definitely not to select cadets full of energy and morale to defend the State of Israel - especially after he led a movement destructive to Israel's security, which harmed the resilience of Israeli society and directly and severely damaged state security."

The IDF Spokesperson's response follows an Arutz Sheva - Israel National News inquiry into a decision by the IDF to praise Scherf's reserve service, after - during the judicial reform protests - he called and supported refusal to serve and even declared that he would not come if a war broke out.

The IDF chose not to address his part in the protests and support for non-arrival and stated Wednesday night: "Lt. Col. (Res.) Ron Scherf is a highly meritorious reserve soldier, as evidenced throughout his service in regular and reserve duty, and in the current war he continues to report for reserve duty when called, according to the needs of the war."

The response caused an uproar, and criticism from the media and political worlds about the IDF Spokesperson's decision to back someone who allegedly supported refusal to serve. Minister Chikli wrote: "I read it several times to make sure I understood correctly. This response is a disgrace; there is no other word. Unfortunately, this disgrace is also signed by Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi. If there is no ability to express a clear stance against political refusal to serve, or more precisely, there is - but only when it is convenient, then this is a significant part of the problem. You cannot run an army like this."

MK Cohen responded: "I am shocked to my core by the IDF Spokesperson taking the side of the despicable and vile refuser Ron Scherf, who declared in his own voice that he and his partners in crime would not report for duty if war broke out."

He added: "The IDF Spokesperson proves beyond any reasonable doubt that hegemonic relations are maintained in a narrow dimension of cheap and destructive politics that slaughters everything sacred in Israeli society and fuels our enemies to carry out their intentions on our children and women. I call on everyone to leave the army and state security out of the discourse. We have witnessed the destruction and ruin that comes when sacred cows are slaughtered and the motivation of our enemies to echo the words of the refusers. The highest among them, the arch-terrorist Ismail Haniyeh, who only recently departed from the world, quoted their actions in his speech."

Journalist Amit Segal called the statement "an astonishing response from the IDF Spokesperson to protect one of the biggest encouragers of refusal, what the Chief of Staff himself defined a year ago today as 'an immediate danger to state security.' What is a boy from Eli supposed to think when he arrives for selections and meets the selector who screamed last year in ecstasy the names of the refusers' units and announced that he would not come even if Hezbollah attacked?"

Journalist Yaki Adamker responded: "Read the IDF Spokesperson's response to Ron Scherf from Brothers in Arms. Rub your eyes and read again. Not a word about refusal. If you are on the right side - political use of the IDF is even worthy of appreciation."

Media personality Tal Meir responded: "The IDF Spokesperson covers up for the leader of the refusal protest. This is what happens when flattery to 'the clique' is more important to you than the future of the Israel Defense Forces."

The Torat Lechima organization wrote: "Daniel Hagari is the spokesperson for the refusers." Another user wrote: "Disgrace." One wrote: "Daniel Hagari announces that it is permitted to refuse, permitted to rebel, permitted to betray; nothing will happen to you. There are no laws in this country; it is a jungle state."

Matan Jerafi, a reservist soldier and CEO of the Im Tirtzu movement, commented: "Ron Scherf knowingly led a campaign of refusal. Ron Scherf said that if there is a war the day after the reform laws are passed, he will not show up. Ron Scherf led a press conference where 10,000 reservists announced they would not show up. Instead of praising him, the army should immediately dismiss Scherf and all his friends from Brothers in Arms who announced they would not show up. Those who harmed the army should pay the price."

In Wednesday's Knesset discussion, Scherf said: "I am a Lt. Col. (Res.) in Sayeret Matkal. I have served 34 years in regular, permanent, and reserve duty. For the past 15 years, I have been in charge of the selections in special units."

The CEO of the Torat Lechima organization, Rabbi Aviad Gadot, who participated in the discussion, asked: "Still?" Scherf responded, "Yes." MK Tali Gottlieb asked: "After calling for refusal?" Scherf responded: "I did not call for refusal."

During the judicial reform protests, Scherf boasted about a petition to stop volunteer service in the IDF and declared that he would not show up even in the event of war. "I also signed the letter along with another 300 of my actively serving friends." He noted in a speech: "If the laws are passed, we and tens of thousands of others with us will stop volunteering for the reserves."

It should be noted that Scherf was arrested during the protest at the entrance to the Kohelet Policy Forum offices. The protesters blocked the entrance to the offices with sandbags.