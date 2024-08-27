The IDF is prepared for a widescale war, an Israeli military source told Sky News Arabic.

"The IDF is prepared for all possibilities, including that of a general war," the Tuesday report quoted the source as saying.

"Hezbollah did not use precise missiles since it knows that harming targets in central Israel with such missiles - means war. We will be able to quickly move from the southern front to the northern front as the central front."

According to the Israeli source, "Hezbollah did not succeed in striking any strategic target in the north or center, and not in any military base. Hezbollah's UAVs aimed at Glilot did not pass Akko (Acre) and the Haifa Bay. The northern border after the war will be different in how the forces are arranged, the ammunition, the technology, the protective obstacles."

Sources told Sky News Arabic, "A strike aimed at the supporting fronts in the area demands a decision by the political echelon."