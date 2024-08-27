A plane on Monday night returned to Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport after a passenger began to riot on the plane, Israel Hayom reported.

The Neos flight was on its way from Tel Aviv to Italy Monday night when it turned back after reports were received by Israeli authorities that one of the passengers had begun to disrupt the flight.

The plane's crew decided to return to Tel Aviv, and alerted Israel Police regarding the incident.

Police vehicles were waiting for the plane when it landed, and arrested the disruptive traveler.

"Following a report regarding an individual who disrupted order on the plane, the passenger was led off the flight and taken for questioning," the police confirmed.