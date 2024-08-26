The 500th aircraft in the joint airlift operation conducted by the Directorate of Production and Procurement (DOPP) at the Israel Ministry of Defense and the IDF has landed in Israel as part of a large-scale logistical effort that began with the outbreak of the recent war, the Defense Ministry reported.

This operation is a collaboration between the DOPP's International Shipping Unit, the IMoD Mission to the United States, the IDF's Planning Directorate, and the Israeli Air Force.

Through this operation, over 50,000 tons of military equipment have been delivered to Israel via 500 flights and 107 sea shipments.

The equipment procured and transported includes armored vehicles, munitions, ammunition, personal protection gear, and medical equipment, which are crucial for sustaining the IDF's operational capabilities during the ongoing war.

Last week, the Defense Ministry's Directorate of Production and Procurement (DOPP) in collaboration with the IMoD’s Tank and APC Administration and the IDF's Technological and Logistics Directorate, announced the signing of a significant agreement with Ashot Ashkelon.

Under the terms of the agreement, Ashot Ashkelon will manufacture and supply critical components for the Merkava tanks and Namer APCs, including 1,200 and 1,500 horsepower transmissions, suspensions, and drive systems, at a total cost of over $23 million (NIS 86.4 million).

The deal also includes the procurement of spare parts and the restoration of advanced systems, which will be delivered to the IDF over the next two years.