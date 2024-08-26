IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi on Sunday concluded a situational assessment at the Kirya with the members of the General Staff Forum.

"This morning, we thwarted a large-scale attack by Hezbollah toward the Israeli home front. We are very determined and will continue to do everything to protect the citizens of Israel in every area,” Halevi said.

“We are focused in the Gaza Strip on dismantling Hamas and bringing back the hostages. The pressure we are applying in operations in Gaza is the pressure that will bring about the return of the hostages. In parallel, we are operating against Hezbollah in Lebanon, continuing to systematically degrade them,” he added.

“Since the beginning of the war, Hezbollah has lost many significant assets and hundreds of operatives. We are very determined to change the security reality in the north, and we will continue to do so and act to return the residents of the north to their homes in safety," Halevi stated.

The Chief of Staff's assessment of the situation came after the IDF launched a preemptive attack against Hezbollah early in the morning on Sunday, after it was detected that Hezbollah was preparing to launch missiles and rockets at Israel.

The IDF said that thousands of launchers were identified which were aimed at Israeli territory in both northern and southern Israel. About 100 fighter jets carried out the preemptive strike.