US House Speaker Mike Johnson on Sunday urged the Biden administration to send weapons to Israel and impose sanctions on Iran.

“Israel’s preemptive strike against Hezbollah saved countless innocent lives and demonstrates why the Biden-Harris Administration must expedite weapons shipments to Israel and finally implement the new sanctions on Iran that Congress passed this spring. Iran and its terror groups must be held accountable,” he said in a post on social media site X.

In early May, Axios reported that President Joe Biden decided to put on hold a weapons shipment that was supposed to be sent to Israel.

The White House later confirmed it had paused a shipment of bombs to Israel due to US opposition to a planned Israeli attack on the Gazan city of Rafah.

A day later, Biden warned that he would halt shipments of American weapons to Israel if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu orders a major invasion of the city of Rafah.

In June, the Biden administration decided to release 1,700 500-pound bombs that were part of a weapons shipment to Israel put on hold in April over US concerns about the IDF’s military operation in Rafah.

The shipment was sent to Israel shortly afterwards, in early July.