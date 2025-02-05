US Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump's plan to relocate Gazans and take over the Gaza Strip was a bold action to restore peace in the region.

Johnson said that there would be more details on the plan in the future and noted that the initial announcement was "greeted with by surprise by many but cheered by I think people from all around the world. Why? Because that area is so dangerous and he's taking bold decisive action to try to ensure the peace of that region.

He reiterated: "It's a bold move, certainly. Far bolder than what's been done before, but I think we have to stand unequivocally in an unwavering manner with Israel - our closest ally and friend in the Middle East."

According to Johnson, "If we can bring control to that situation and bring about a lasting peace there, it will do well for everybody, not just in the region but around the world. It's a volatile place, and I think the strong and decisive move is an important step in that regard.

He noted: "Prime Minister Netanyahu being the first international leader to meet with the President in the White House is more than symbolism. It shows the world that we're not going to equivocate. The previous administration did that, they tried to appease Iran and by extension, its proxies, and they frankly encumbered Israel so many times. You're seeing a reversal of that now."

Regarding the plan he repeated: "That is a very important development I think our allies around the world appreciate that. I think that's a bold step in that regard, so let's withhold judgment on all of it, you'll see more developments."