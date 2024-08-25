The Binyamin Regional Council announced that First Sergeant David Moshe Ben Shitrit was killed Sunday morning during combat in northern Israel.

David, 21, was a resident of the community of Geva Binyamin, or Adam. He leaves behind his parents and three sisters, and is the second soldier from the community to fall in combat in the last week.

Binyamin Regional Council chairman Israel Ganz said, "With great pain we learned this morning that David, son of Shimon and Iris, a council employee and brother of Tamar, Shir and Hodiya, fell while serving in the navy during the fighting in the north."

"David loved the country and was determined to serve the people of Israel and fight for it. This is a hard blow for all of us and especially for the community of Adam, which last week buried the soldier Mordechai Ben Shoam.

He added, "I would like to offer my condolences to the parents and sisters - we are all with you! And also to strengthen the residents of Adam. Thanks to our heroic soldiers, the nation of Israel will win!"