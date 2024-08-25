President Isaac Herzog commented Sunday afternoon on the pre-emptive strike the IDF launched against Hezbollah early Sunday morning to prevent a massive attack on Israel with thousands of rockets and drones.

"The decisive action we witnessed early this morning epitomizes Israel's right and duty to defend itself and its citizens against the threat of terrorism," Herzog stated.

"This is once again an opportunity to express our gratitude and support for our daughters and sons in the Israel Defense Forces, as well as in the security, emergency, and rescue services, for their relentless efforts across all battlefronts. Their immense sacrifices and personal costs in thwarting the malicious acts of our enemies and in defending the State of Israel and its citizens deserve our deepest thanks. I hug all of them with deep gratitude!" the President said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the pre-emptive strike during the political-security cabinet meeting in the Kirya.

"This morning we identified Hezbollah preparations to attack Israel. In consensus with the Defense Minister and the IDF Chief-of-Staff, we directed the IDF to initiate action to eliminate the threat," Netanyahu said.

"Since then, the IDF has been taking strong action to foil the threats. It has eliminated thousands of rockets that were aimed at northern Israel. It is thwarting many other threats and is taking very strong action – both defensively and offensively," he said.

He added, "Citizens of Israel, I request that you adhere to the directives from IDF Home Front Command."

"We are determined to do everything to defend our country, to return the residents of the north securely to their homes and to continue upholding a simple rule: Whoever harms us – we will harm them," Netanyahu said.