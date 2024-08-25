Wizz, Air France, Etihad, Royal Jordanian, and Aegean Airlines have announced the cancellation of all their flights to and from Israel.

The decision comes after the strike on Lebanon Sunday morning.

Earlier today, operations were halted at Ben Gurion Airport after the closure of the airspace in the area. At 7:00 AM, operations resumed at Ben Gurion Airport.

Despite the resumption of operations, various airlines canceled their flights to Israel, and an aviation industry source told Channel 12 News that the return to routine will not be immediate as the flight schedule was completely disrupted.

Additionally, the Israeli airlines Arkia and El Al said that in light of the resumption of operations at Ben Gurion Airport, they will begin to operate flights again "with updates."

The Israeli airlines called on passengers who booked flights to check their websites and the Israel Airports Authority website for updated flight schedules.

Israir said that "due to the security situation, there are disruptions in flights in general and in those operated by leased planes in particular. Some of the disruptions arise from anxieties among foreign crews about coming to Israel."

"We are in contact with the foreign companies for a quick return to routine and at the same time making every effort to find solutions for passengers whose flights are delayed as a result."