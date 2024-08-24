Iran's new Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi , expressed a desire for dialogue with the European Union to address bilateral issues, following a conversation with the bloc's top diplomat, AFP reported.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the development of relations with the European Union in an environment based on mutual respect," Araqchi said in a statement released late on Thursday.

He emphasized that improving relations "requires dialogue to resolve issues between the two parties and the correction of the misguided policies of European countries."

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell mentioned on social media platform X that he discussed "prospects for renewed engagement on all files of mutual interest" with Araqchi.

The conversation covered the "need for de-escalation and restraint" as well as "halting military cooperation" with Russia against Ukraine and addressing nuclear non-proliferation, added Borrell, who noted that such "critical dialogue" was "essential to defuse regional tensions."

Following the recent eliminations of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut, Iran and its ally Hezbollah have threatened retaliation against Israel.

Israel claimed responsibility for the elimination of Shukr, but has not commented on the elimination of Haniyeh.

French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne, in a call with Araqchi, urged Iran "to do everything to avoid a regional conflagration" that he said would be "in nobody's interest," said a statement from the ministry on Friday.

Sejourne insisted that Tehran encourage members of Iran-backed groups in the region to "exercise the maximum restraint," referring to Hamas, Hezbollah, Yemen's Houthis, and Iraqi Shiite militias.

Araqchi also spoke by phone with Britain's foreign minister, David Lammy, according to AFP.

"The Islamic Republic does not want to extend the war or raise regional tensions, but it will not deviate from its absolute right to respond to the terrorist act by the Zionist regime," Araqchi told Lammy, referring to Israel, according to a foreign ministry statement.

Lammy posted on X that he reiterated to the Iranian Foreign Minister the importance of avoiding any escalation in the Middle East.

"Reaching a ceasefire deal, delivering more humanitarian aid into Gaza and securing the release of hostages is vital for regional stability," Lammy wrote.

Araqchi officially took office on Wednesday, after Iran’s parliament approved all members of President Masoud Pezeshkian’s new Cabinet.

Araqchi, 61, was previously a member of the Iranian negotiating team that reached the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

Then-US President Donald Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018, and attempts by the Biden administration to revive the deal have failed.

Pezeshkian, who won the election in Iran after his predecessor Ebrahim Raisi was killed in a helicopter crash, is considered a reformist President who has stated his desire to improve Iran's relationships with the West but that, however, does not include Israel.

On the day of the first round of the elections, responding to a question from a journalist about how Iran would manage international relations if he were president, Pezeshkian replied , “God willing, we will try to have friendly relations with all countries except Israel.”

He later reaffirmed Iran's anti-Israel stance, stating that “resistance movements” across the region will not allow Israel’s "criminal policies" towards the Palestinian Arabs to continue.

"The Islamic Republic has always supported the resistance of the people of the region against the illegitimate Zionist regime," Pezeshkian said in a message to Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

