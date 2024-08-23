Hundreds of family members and friends escorted Sergeant Ori Ashkenazi Nechemya, killed in action Thursday in Rafah, to his final resting place.

His brother read the letter left by Ori at the funeral. "I lived a wonderful life, with no regrets. With the most amazing family and partner. I love you all very much and apologize if I caused you pain," wrote Ori in the letter he left behind for his family."

"I did what I did out of great love for our country. If I succeeded but gave my life, I have no regrets, I succeeded and failed in my mission at the same time. Mom and Dad, I thank you for everything, what you did for me and for my sake throughout my life. Shlomo and Tohar, continue and succeed in your lives. Don't forget that I am watching over you.''

Later in the letter, Ori turned to his partner Shir: "My teddy bear, the first thing I want to say is thank you for teaching me what first love is, and for a period I will cherish forever. For many special moments and memories, love you forever.''

He asked his mother to hold the funeral "without tear-jerking and emotional speeches, without embarrassment. I don't have many requests, except to leave my room as it is so it doesn't turn into a music room. I love you forever and will protect you forever, and the most important part I almost forgot, I would be happy if you continue my legacy."

His mother Revital eulogized him in tears: "Our umbilical cord will never be cut. I don't need to talk about the fact that Ori is my oxygen. Every morning I prayed not only for my Ori. I had an agreement with Grandma Shulamit and Grandpa Shashon to watch over you. You were my lover. Your girlfriend knows that when she gets into bed with you, hugs you, kisses you, I wanted a bit.''

"You told me 'Mom I love you forever.' God gave me a gift, 19 years and two months of a special time. You were born not resembling us at all and you really became Nechemya. You told me 'Mom, everything will be okay.' He was his mother's child - the most beautiful, the most successful, the smartest. With emotional intelligence like no other."

Ori fought in the 401st Armored Brigade. He was killed by an anti-tank missile in Rafah. He was a graduate of Mekif E High School in Ashkelon, leaving behind parents, a sister, and a brother.

Since the beginning of the war, 695 IDF soldiers have been killed, 331 of them in the ground offensive in the Gaza Strip. In addition, since the beginning of the war, 4,349 soldiers have been injured. 21 of them are still hospitalized in serious condition, 172 in moderate condition, and 3 in mild condition.