Former Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin warned that Jewish Americans will not be safe if Vice President Kamala Harris wins the presidential election in November.

"The Democrat Party's failure to address the rising tide of antisemitism within its ranks has reached a dangerous tipping point, and Vice President and Democratic Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris' actions are emboldening those who hate Jews," Zeldin, who is Jewish, wrote in an Op Ed for Newsweek this week.

"Every action she has taken since becoming the presumptive Democrat nominee has sent a chilling reminder to Jewish voters across the country that we are not safe under Democrat rule," he said of Harris.

Zeldin accused Harris of "pandering to far-Left Jew haters in her party," including the protesters who attempted to block Jews from parts of American college campuses and assaulted Jews outside synagogues.

"Through silence at times and blatant pandering at others, Kamala Harris is choosing to be led by these people," he said.

Zeldin criticized Harris for not attending Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech before Congress last month and for using her meeting with Netanyahu to publicly demand the Israeli leader agree to a ceasefire. He further criticized her for not choosing a popular Jewish Democrat, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, as her running mate after Shapiro was subject to an antisemitic smear campaign from the far left.

Zeldin stated, "Millions of American Jews do not feel safe under the current administration. This November, many of us understand that our safety and security will come from the power of our vote."