The ISA and Israel Police apprehended four suspects, three adults and a minor, who are suspected of several acts of terror against Palestinian Arabs, including the severe riot last Thursday in the village of Jit in Samaria.

"These were severe acts of terror which included the torching of structures and vehicles, rock throwing, and firebombing, as well as a shooting which killed a Palestinian and wounded another. The suspects were taken for interrogation by the Shin Bet and police."

Last Thursday, several dozen Israeli extremists reportedly set houses and vehicles on fire and threw rocks and Molotov cocktails. Arab sources reported that during the clashes a 20-year-old Arab was shot dead before security forces could remove the rioters.



Right-wing political commentators in Israel issued statements declaring that the riot had taken place after a stone-throwing attack on route 55 and that the Palestinian who was killed had been a supporter of terrorist groups. Both claims were categorically denied by the security forces.

Shortly after the incident, Samaria governor Yossi Dagan and Uziel Vatik, the mayor of the town of Kedumim which is located near Jit, issued a joint statement condemning the riot. "We wish to say in a clear way, in no uncertain terms: Even after the throwing of rocks, no one has the right to take the law into their own hands! The army and the enforcement agencies are the ones responsible for taking care of this. The settlement in Samaria finds the boys who come from outside Samaria and create violence to be contemptible. We say to those unwelcome guests who came to Samaria through bizarre WhatsApp groups in order to cause disorder and violence: If you want to behave violently, don't come here to Samaria - you are not welcome here."

The two added, "We are already dealing here with terrorism, political difficulties from within the country and abroad, and we do not need your acts of violence and the bad name you give to the communities in Judea and Samaria and to the entire State of Israel. Recently there has been an increase in the number of terrorist attacks in the region. We know and see that the army is operating on the ground in order to calm things down and bring security to all of us and always demand more action and a tougher hand against terrorism."

"We have not lost sight of the fact that the young Arab who was killed during the incident is a definite supporter of terrorism, who was photographed with a weapon and posted on networks supporting the murderous Lions’ Den terrorist organization and acts of murder and terrorism - but we stress the obvious: The handling of terrorists and supporters of terrorism must be left to the IDF. Violent acts like we saw in Jit must not happen and have no place."

In their statement, the two detailed the circumstances of the incident and said, "This is a serious incident that began with a report of rock throwing on the road near the village of Jit. In the wake of the report, which is still being investigated, a call was circulated in a WhatsApp group used by teens, the vast majority of whom are not from Samaria at all. And as a result, a group arrived of teenagers, most of whom are not from Samaria at all. A group of Israelis entered the village of Jit, and as a result, severe clashes developed between Arabs from the village, which included mutual attacks. Those who come to cause disorder and violence - do not come to Samaria."

The head of the Binyamin Regional Council and chairman of the Yesha Council, Israel Ganz, said, "Even in the midst of a wave of terrorism and tensions, only the security forces and the army are authorized to deal with our enemy. The rioters must be thoroughly investigated and duly punished. Those who practice violence harm us all, serve the pro-Palestinian agenda, and are not welcome in the region."

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant commented on the incident and said, "While our soldiers are fighting on the various fronts to defend the State of Israel, a handful of extremists who do not represent the values ​​of the settlement in Samaria, riot and harm innocent civilians."

"I strongly condemn any type of violence and give full support to the IDF, the Shin Bet, and the Israel Police to carry out their duties and deal with the issue seriously. The riots by extremists go against every moral and value of the State of Israel," Gallant added.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich stated, "These attacks do not in the least way represent the community of Judea and Samaria."

Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir responded to the violence in Jit and said, "I told the Chief of Staff this evening that, the fact that we do not support the soldiers in shooting any terrorist who throws rocks, leads to incidents of the type that happened tonight. At the same time, it is unequivocally forbidden to take the law into one's own hands."

"The IDF is the one who needs to deal with terrorism and deterrence, also towards terrorists from the village of Jit. It's time for the Defense Minister to get out of the concept and do it," Ben Gvir added.

The IDF issued a statement against the rioters: "The IDF condemns events of this type and the rioters, who harm security, law, and order, and divert the IDF and the security forces from their main mission of thwarting terrorism and protecting the security of the residents," it said.