Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday evening signed administrative arrest warrants against four right-wing activists who were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the riots that took place in the Palestinian Arab village of Jit in Samaria last week.

One arrest warrant was issued for a period of four months, and the rest for a period of six months.

Attorney Nati Rom from the Honenu legal aid organization blasted the administrative orders and said, "Minister Gallant is breaking his personal record, and tonight he signs the 25th order against Jews during his shift. This is the Minister of Defense who signed the most orders against Jews on behalf of the state."

Rom added, "Instead of resigning, the Minister of Defense and the head of the Shin Bet, who are responsible for the biggest security failure that we have known, continue with the concept and risk the security of the state. They release Nukhba terrorists and senior Hamas officials, but arrest more and more Jews. Every citizen in Israel should know that his personal security is entrusted to people who don't deserve it - a complete failure."

MK Limor Son Har Melech (Otzma Yehudit) said in response to the administrative arrest orders, "The administrative arrests issued this evening by Yoav Gallant, the failed Minister of Defense, against heroic residents of Judea and Samaria, didn't arrive because there wasn't enough evidence - these arrests were carried out in advance without a shred of evidence."

"These are completely political arrests, a denial of human rights in the most basic sense, due to indiscriminate persecution by the Jewish department of the Shin Bet. Gallant breaks the record of administrative arrests for Jews, and he does this after the biggest massacre carried out since the Holocaust. This Defense Minister needs to go home now.”

"Gallant's war on the communities in Judea and Samaria stems from a distorted perception of reality. The perception that led us to the October 7th massacre is now leading him to fight the residents of Judea and Samaria with all his might and without discrimination. I will continue to act and fight for the rights of the detainees and their families, despite all the tactics," said Son Har Melech.