A few dozen far-right activists entered the village of Jit in Samaria on Thursday evening and began rioting.

The Arabs reported that during the clashes a 20-year-old Arab was shot dead. The defense establishment is investigating the incident. The Palestinian Authority Health Ministry reported that an additional Arab was in severe condition.

Security forces rushed to the scene to remove the extremists who reportedly lit houses and vehicles on fire and threw rocks and Molotov cocktails.

Interior Minister Moshe Arbel condemned the riots: "I call on the Shin Bet and law enforcement to act immediately to eradicate the severe nationalistic violence this evening against innocent civilians."

He added: "These acts negate Jewish values. They are moral and human abominations and harm the State of Israel and the movement to settle Judea and Samaria.