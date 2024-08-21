Osama Hamdan, a senior Hamas official, criticized statements by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the potential ceasefire-prisoner swap deal, Reuters reported.

According to him, Blinken's statements "raise many ambiguities," and the deal on the table is "not what was presented to us nor what we agreed on."

Hamdan also told the news outlet, "We don't need new Gaza ceasefire negotiations, we need to agree on an implementation mechanism."

Speaking to the terror group's Al-Aqsa channel, Hamdan blamed the US government for failing to convince Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to accept the deal proposed by US President Joe Biden, and claimed that the US is trying to gain time in order to allow the continuation of the "destruction" of the "Palestinians."

Hamdan emphasized that a potential agreement would include an end to the "aggression," the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, and the reconstruction of the area.

He also blamed Netanyahu for intentionally thwarting the possibility of reaching a deal, claiming that in response to Hamas' agreement to the US proposal, additional "massacres" were carried out, without Israel expressing any support for the proposal.

According to him, Israel is interested in continuing the war, as can be understood from Netanyahu's statements on the continued presence of Israeli forces in the Netzarim Corridor and the Philadelphi Corridor even after the war's end.

Hamdan also noted that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is updated on the details of the ceasefire negotiations, and involved in making decisions on the matter. He added that the communication with Sinwar is carried out through various means adapted to the security circumstances, so as to prevent Israel from identifying his location.