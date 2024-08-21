The Hezbollah terror group on Wednesday morning launched a barrage of rockets towards the Golan Heights in northern Israel, following IDF strikes deep in Lebanon on Tuesday night.

Approximately 50 rockets were identified as crossing from Lebanon into Israel. Some of them were intercepted, and a number of the rockets fell near Katzrin.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics provided medical treatment to a man of about 30 who suffered light injuries from shrapnel. He is fully conscious.

In addition, police reported that weapons had fallen in a number of locations near the town of Katzrin. Firefighters are operating at several sites where buildings in the Katzrin area sustained direct strikes.

The IDF confirmed: "Following the sirens that sounded in northern Israel regarding rocket and missile launches in the area of the Golan Heights, approximately 50 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon toward Israeli territory. Some were intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array, and a number of fallen projectiles were identified in the area of the town of Katzrin."

On Tuesday night, the IAF struck a Hezbollah terrorist in the area of Beit Lif, southern Lebanon.

Also on Tuesday night, IAF fighter jets struck a number of Hezbollah weapons storage facilities in the area of Beqaa in Lebanon. Following the strikes, secondary explosions were identified, indicating the presence of large amounts of weapons in the facilities that were struck.

Additionally, the strikes targeted a compound that was used by Hezbollah's Aerial Defense system and posed a threat to IAF aircrafts.

Following the missile attack on the area of Ya’ara on Tuesday, the IAF struck the Hezbollah launcher from which the projectiles were launched in the area of Abou Chach yesterday (Tuesday).

In addition, the IAF struck a Hezbollah terrorist in the area of Wadi Hamoul in southern Lebanon.