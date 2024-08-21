Pro-Palestinian demonstrators protested outside the Israeli consulate in Chicago, where the Democratic National Convention is being held this week.

During the demonstration, protesters burned an American flag. Several protesters were arrested.

Desecration of the flag is a criminal offense in the USA, the punishable both by a fine and jail time.

The Israeli Consulate expressed disappointment at the mayor's reported support for pro-Palestinian demonstrators in the city.

US President Joe Biden mentioned the protests during his remarks to the convention, saying, "They've got a point - the war has gone on too long." He pledged that he and Secretary of State Antony Blinken are working around the clock to find a solution.