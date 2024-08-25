Now that the Democratic National Convention has ended, the dust is just beginning to settle.

Maureen Dowd, who is a fixture at the very Left New York Times, entitled an article on Sunday, August 18th, “After Biden Bloodletting Time for Fun”. She could not have been more on target. Of course, she got bombarded with one missive after another on social media.

She wrote, “It wasn’t exactly “Julius Caesar” in Rehoboth Beach. But it was a tectonic shift and of course, there were going to be serious reverberations.” She did call it “a jaw-dropping putsch.” It was as near a coup d’etat as has ever happened in American history. It was clearly unprecedented.

Former Biden chief of staff Ron Klain disapproved of what went down. He said in an interview, “I think that was wrong. Biden had secured the nomination through the Democratic process.” 14 million people cast their votes for Joe Biden to be the Democratic Presidential nominee. They did not vote for Kamala Harris to be the Presidential nominee.

When Lyndon B. Johnson dropped out of the race for President on March 31st, 1968 he had barely won New Hampshire against Eugene McCarthy. LBJ’s Vice President Hubert Humphrey who replaced him won the the nomination by winning the Primaries. He had actual voters voting for him to become the Democratic Presidential Nominee. This was not the case for Kamala Harris.

Legal scholars are debating whether or not the Kamala Harris nomination is constitutional since she did not receive one vote from a voting booth. There will be legal challenges. The real question is who is responsible for forcing President Biden out. Maureen Dowd names four people in this order: Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and Hakeem Jeffries.

Subsequent articles in the New York Times indicate that Nancy Pelosi might have ended her 50-year bond with President Biden over her actions to make him step aside. They have not spoken since. Barack Obama who has been a shadow President to President Biden these past four years was listed first by Maureen Dowd and probably was the key figure in the plot to bring down President Biden and insert Kamala Harris.

VP Harris was Barack Obama’s protege and early supporter. Although Barack Obama did not endorse Kamala Harris immediately it appears that he was all in. It also appears that Kamala Harris was fully behind the plan to topple President Biden. She would never have been able to raise $231 million dollars in one day unless this was all prepared ahead of time.

I am sure there will be volumes written about President Biden’s fateful weekend. Maureen Dowd was not too far from the mark when she compared the Fall of Joe Biden to “Julius Caesar”. Her words are not to be taken lightly. They have staying power. It will go down as a day of infamy in American Politics.