Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke Tuesday with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, during which Starmer expressed his condolences to the families of the six Israeli hostages whose bodies were recovered overnight.

Starmer noted that one of the hostages whose body was recovered, Nadav Popplewell, was a dual British-Israeli citizen.

A Downing Street spokeswoman stated that the two also discussed “diplomatic efforts to secure a ceasefire and the release of hostages, and the Prime Minister welcomed Israel’s support for the American ‘bridging proposal’ and emphasized the need to move quickly."

“Regional de-escalation was in everyone’s interests, as the impact of miscalculation would come at great costs for all sides, the leaders agreed," she said.

“The UK was steadfast in its support for Israel’s right to self-defense, and would continue to work with partners to uphold regional security, the Prime Minister added.

“The Prime Minister also urged Prime Minister Netanyahu to ensure greater access to detainees held by Israel, the increased delivery of aid to Gaza and to ensure international law was upheld at all times.”