Last night (Monday), the Paratrooper Brigade Combat Team, including the soldiers of the 75th Battalion and the Yahalom Unit, in a joint operation with the ISA, completed the operation to rescue the bodies of hostages in the Khan Yunis area.

In the operation, the bodies of hostages Nadav Popplewell, Yagev Buchshtab, Avraham Munder, Yoram Metzger, Haim Perry and Alexander Dancyg, were rescued and returned to the State of Israel.

During the operation, the forces located a tunnel shaft about 10 meters deep leading to an underground tunnel route where the bodies of the hostages were found. The soldiers of the Yahalom Unit and the ISA investigated the route and neutralized the obstructions, blast doors, weapons, explosives and hideouts used by the terrorists.

The rescue was carried out after prolonged combat in a built-up area and in multi-story buildings, in which the forces carried out operations and searches that led to the elimination of terrorists and the destruction of terrorist infrastructure.

The rescue operation was carried out under the command of the 98th Division and was enabled by accurate intelligence from the ISA, the intelligence units and the Hostage Task Force in the Intelligence Directorate (J2).