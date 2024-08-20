A short while ago, with the direction of the IDF and ISA intelligence, the IAF conducted a precise strike on terrorists who were operating within a Hamas command and control center.

The command and control center was embedded and hidden by the Hamas terrorist organization inside the “Mustafa Khaft” School compound in Gaza City. Hamas terrorists used the command and control center to plan and execute attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel.

Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance and additional intelligence.

"The Hamas terrorist organization systematically violates international law and operates from within civilian infrastructure and shelters in the Gaza Strip, brutally exploiting the Gazan civilian population for its terrorist activities," the IDF stressed.

"The IDF will continue to operate with force and determination against the terror groups which use schools and civilian institutions as protection."