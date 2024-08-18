The Palestinian Authority’s leadership has begun diplomatic activity to prepare the ground for a visit by PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas to the Gaza Strip.

In a speech to the Turkish Parliament late last week, Abbas had said, "I decided to go with all the members of the leadership to the Gaza Strip, and I will do my best to be with our people, since our lives are not more precious than the life of any Palestinian child, and we implement the provisions of Islamic law, which stipulate either a victory or falling in the path of Allah."

In this framework, the PA leadership held contacts with the United Nations, the permanent member states of the Security Council, the Arab League and other countries to ensure the visit takes place and succeeds.

The PA’s official news agency Wafa reported that the PA informed Israel of Abbas’ intention to visit the Gaza Strip, and that the purpose of the visit is to emphasize the fact that the "State of Palestine" and the PLO have the authority and responsibility over the entire land of “Palestine” and to work to restore national unity.