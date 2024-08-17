Israel has agreed to potentially compromise on security, in exchange for an increase in the number of hostages released in the first stage of a deal with Hamas, officials said.

According to two Israeli officials, during the talks on a ceasefire-prisoner swap deal in Doha, Qatar, Israel agreed to reduce its right to veto the release of certain highly-dangerous convicted terrorists.

This compromise would be in exchange for the release of an increased number of hostages each week during the first stage of the deal.

The US mediators also offered a proposal to solve the disagreements over the Netzarim Corridor and the Israeli demand that there be a means of supervising the area, in order to prevent the smuggling of weapons from southern Gaza to northern Gaza.

The US proposal does not include a system for supervision, but it includes a section under which the US and the mediators would support Israel's demand to prevent weapons smuggling from southern Gaza to northern Gaza. It also stipulates that if such smuggling took place, it would constitute a violation of the agreement, and Israel would have the right to act militarily, US and Israeli sources said.