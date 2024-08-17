The IAF on Saturday struck and eliminated the terrorist Hussein Ibrahim Kasseb, a commander in Hezbollah's Radwan Force, in the area of Tyre.

Earlier on Saturday, the IAF struck Hezbollah military structures in the areas of Markaba, Ramyeh, and Kfarhamam in southern Lebanon.

Additionally, IDF artillery struck to remove a threat in the areas of At Tiri, Yater, Labbouneh, and Hanine in southern Lebanon.

On Friday, the IAF struck Hezbollah military structures in the areas of Hanine and Maroun El Ras in southern Lebanon. Additionally, overnight, a Hezbollah weapons storage facility was struck in the area of Nabatieh.

IDF artillery struck to remove a threat in the areas of Rmaych, Labbouneh, Kfarchouba and Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon.

Earlier this month, the IAF operated in the area of Ebba in southern Lebanon in order to strike and eliminate the terrorist Ali Jamal Aldin Jawad, a commander in Hezbollah's Radwan Force.

The IDF stated that Jawad's "elimination significantly degrades the capabilities of the Hezbollah terrorist organization to promote and carry out terror activities from southern Lebanon against northern Israel."

Last month, the IAF struck a Radwan Force command center where Hezbollah terrorists operated in the area of Jmaijmeh, along with an additional Radwan Force command center in the area of Majdal Selm in southern Lebanon.

During the strike, a Radwan Force's operations unit commander, the terrorist Ali Jaafar Maatuk was eliminated, along with an additional commander responsible for the Radwan Force's operations in the Hajir region.

The terrorists promoted numerous terror attacks against the State of Israel. Moreover, additional terrorists belonging to the Radwan Force who operated from the command centers were also eliminated during the strike.