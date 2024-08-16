A new exam. For rabbinical ordination has begun in the Chief Rabbinate. The CEO of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel, Yehuda Cohen, announced last night (Thursday) that special leniences for reservists will be extended into the upcoming exams.

For the benefit of reservist soldiers who did not manage to take the exams in the previous period, the current exams will offer testing in all fields of Jewish law.

Reservists protested during the last exam. When it was announced that there would be no special Iranian seas, stating that many months of war had adversely affected their available study time and calling for the Rabbinate to provide an alternative. It was eventually announced that those who felt they had being kept from preparing for the exams properly would be able to take them at no extra charge during the next period.

The registration period started yesterday (Thursday) and the last date for registration is Sunday, 5th of Elul. "Please note - it will not be possible to register after this date," emphasized the Rabbinate.