A company trying to import kosher for Passover pizzas from abroad was met with an unexpected demand by the Israeli Chief Rabbinate.

The Chief Rabbinate's Rabbi Avi Kozman updated the company with the news that in order to receive kosher certification, there needs to be a "mountain of cheese" in the center of the pizza, Ynet reported.

The Rabbinate explained that this would differentiate the kosher for Passover pizza from regular pizza eaten year-round.

The Rabbinate also said that the pizza's appearance must be changed from round to square or rectangular. In a letter sent to the importer, the Chief Rabbinate demanded: "In the center of the pizza, there must be double the amount of cheese, so that it creates a shape resembling a mountain."

The importer attempted to explain that such demands are impossible to meet, since the pizza is packaged in a carton, and that additional cheese would raise the cost for the importer by 15%, estimated to equal 8-10% of the price of the product in Israel.

"Why does the Chief Rabbinate demand changing the shape of the pizza, if the package clearly states, 'Kosher for Passover under the supervision of the Chief Rabbinate,' both on the front and on the side of the package?" the importer queried.