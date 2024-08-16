Tzvika Mor, a member of the Tikva Forum of Hostages' Families, and whose son, Eitan, was kidnapped to Gaza while serving as a security guard at the Nova festival, says that the emerging hostage deal could kill his son along with the young men who will remain in Gaza after the first stage.

"What reason will the senior Hamas officials have to release the young men in the next stages, when they know that as soon as they release these human shields, Israel will immediately eliminate the Hamas leadership? I am desperately worried that this deal could kill my beloved child Eitan, along with the other hostages left behind in Gaza after the first stage," Mor states.

Mor says that the only way to free all the hostages is to increase the military pressure on Hamas, "Only winning this war will free everyone. Only a crushing victory that leads to the disintegration of Hamas will free the 115 hostages from the clutches of the terrorists. Now is the time to pause the humanitarian aid, which actually provides oxygen for Hamas, which will lead to the hostages' release. While Hamas has been weakened, it still remains on its feet, and the time has come to force it to its knees."

Mor describes how he and his wife do not sleep at night, "We miss our beloved Eitan, we want him with us, now, like all parents and families, but for this to happen we must stay strong and deal with the devil with a strong hand, not with appeasement and weakness. When Hamas recognizes weakness, they will continue to hurt us more and more."