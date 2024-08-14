Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich arrived on Wednesday in the northern Israeli town of Metula for a working meeting with the head of the local council, David Azulay. Also present at the meeting was Amir Dahan, Compensation Fund Manager of the Israel Tax Authority.

Smotrich summarized the meeting and said, "I went to Metula and met here a very strong leadership, strong local council workers, strong IDF soldiers, and I say first and foremost to the enemies on the other side of the fence: Don't mess with us. The residents of Metula will return here in full security at the end of this war and I hope it will happen as soon as possible."

He added that "the State of Israel must go to war against Hezbollah, move the security belt from our territory to their territory. We are also financially and budgetarily obligated to develop this region of the country and bring the residents back here. Strength and determination is an integral part of our image of victory."

Azulay said, "First of all, I want to thank you very much for coming. We have been talking for several months and I am happy that you came here. Thank you very much. We do not take this for granted, and it also strengthens us as an authority."