US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that he will release a new book on the rise of modern antisemitism early next year.

The book, titled 'Antisemitism in America: A Warning' will be released on February 18, 2025. The description for the book reads, "In an urgent and personal new book, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sheds light on the Jewish American experience and sounds the alarm about the troubling resurgence of antisemitism."

“At its core, my book is a warning,” Schumer said in a statement. “If America fails to understand the context and history of antisemitism, if America’s darker impulses ultimately overwhelm its better angels, an age-old truth will prove true once again: that antisemitism inevitably leads to violence against Jews and a rise in bigotry in our society at large.”

“Jewish Americans never thought it could happen here in America. Now, for the first time, they’re worried it could,” Schumer said.

The book is based on Schumer's life experiences from his childhood in Brooklyn to his time as Senate Majority leader.

On November 29, 2023, Schumer gave an emotional 40-minute speech in which he addressed the wave of antisemitism that erupted in the US following the Hamas massacre of October 7.

In his address, Schumer criticized members of his own Democratic Party and the mainstream media for their responses to the Hamas massacre of over 1,200 people in southern Israel on October 7, the worst massacre committed against the Jewish people since the Nazi Holocaust.

“Antisemites are taking advantage of the pro-Palestinian movement to espouse hatred and bigotry toward Jewish people,” Schumer said. “But rather than call out this dangerous behavior for what it is, we see so many of our friends and fellow citizens — particularly young people who yearn for justice — unknowingly aiding and abetting their cause.”

As the war that began with the Hamas massacre continued, Schumer has grown more and more critical of the Israeli government. On March 14, he gave an unprecedented speech in which he declared that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was an "obstacle to peace" just as Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas are and called for new elections in Israel to remove Netanyahu from office.

Schumer repeated his call for new Israeli elections in early April.