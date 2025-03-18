Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has described the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol as a stark example of "the danger of right-wing antisemitism"—even more so than deadly attacks on Jewish synagogues.

The New York Post reports that in his new book, "Antisemitism in America: A Warning," released Tuesday, Schumer argues that while American Jews have long faced threats from far-right extremists, the Capitol riot was a defining moment for him.

“For our entire lives, American Jews of my generation have known that if someone was going to walk into our homes or synagogues with a gun, it was more likely to be someone from the far right,” Schumer writes.

He cites the 2018 Tree of Life synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh, which killed eleven people, and the 2019 attack on the Chabad of Poway in San Diego, which left one person dead, as tragic examples of how conspiracy theories have fueled violence against Jews. However, he emphasizes that the storming of the Capitol was even more eye-opening for him.

“The event that most opened my eyes to the danger of right-wing antisemitism and shook my soul was one that I lived through myself: January 6, 2021,” Schumer recalls.

As he prepared to certify Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory and assume his role as the highest-ranking elected Jewish official in U.S. history, Schumer says he was abruptly pulled to safety by a Capitol Police officer. As he was rushed away, he claims he heard a rioter yell, “There’s the big Jew. Let’s get him.”

Schumer describes several instances of antisemitism that day, including reports of rioters making Nazi salutes, displaying swastikas, and wearing antisemitic clothing. He argues that while antisemitism was not the primary driver of the riot, it is often intertwined with far-right extremism.

“I immediately thought of those twenty‑two thousand American Nazis at Madison Square Garden,” Schumer writes. Seeing a rioter in a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt, he concluded, “If they were alive today, I knew they’d be the kind of people to storm the Capitol.”

Despite his concerns, Schumer does not believe former President Donald Trump himself is antisemitic. However, he criticizes Trump for failing to forcefully condemn antisemitism and for giving far-right elements a “safe harbor.”

Schumer calls on Republicans to take a stand against antisemitism within their ranks, just as Democrats must confront it on the left. “It is not the isolated gunman we fear most,” he warns. “More than the man with his finger on the trigger, we fear the ideas that would drive him to pull it. Just as many on the right justifiably feel that Democrats have an obligation to shout down antisemitism on the left, Republicans have an obligation to shout down antisemitism coming from the right.”