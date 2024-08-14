Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council is advancing decisions likely to affect the tens of thousands of pilgrims who arrive at the grave of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov every Rosh Hashanah (Jewish New Year) for prayers.

Recently, the Ukrainian government has begun changing the country's entry policy for citizens of countries with which Ukraine has a mutual visa-exemption agreement, including Israel.

The process will require every non-Ukrainian citizen arriving in the country to receive electronic approval, similar to a visa. If the process is completed in the coming weeks, it is likely to take effect prior to Rosh Hashanah, affecting both Israelis and Jews from other countries.

Ukraine Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk said, "I hope this happens before the Jewish holidays."

Union Breslev in Uman responded: "We have worked very much for the request of the Ukrainian government, so that this would be delayed until after Rosh Hashana. We are surprised by the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. We will examine [this] and act in order to ensure that it will be possible to reach Uman without trouble or additional financial expenses. In the meantime, there is no change and Israelis do not require electronic visas."

"We have worked a great deal with the relevant parties in Israel in order to ensure that the start of the electronic visas for Ukrainian citizens arriving in Israel will also be delayed until after Rosh Hashanah. Everything has been agreed-upon already - we are very surprised to hear that the Ukrainians have come with a decision which will affect those arriving in Uman."