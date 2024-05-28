Israel is changing its entry requirements, and will require visitors from visa-exempt countries to obtain an electronic travel authorization (ETA) in order to enter the country, the Population and Immigration Authority announced.

Beginning in August 2024, all visitors to Israel must hold a valid visa or ETA-IL indicating that they are permitted to enter the country before boarding the plane to Israel.

These entry permits are valid for up to 90 days per visit.

Upon launching the new system, Israel will begin a pilot program under which American and German passport holders may apply for an ETA-IL beginning June 1, 2024. During the pilot phase, the application will be on a voluntary and fee-free basis.

Other nationalities will be able to apply beginning on July 1, 2024.

The new guidelines, do not apply to Israeli citizens or others who hold an Israeli ID number.