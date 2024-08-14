Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Wednesday responded to the assault on an Iranian woman, who was attacked for not wearing a hijab while driving in her car in Noor, Iran.

"Arezu Badri, a 31-year-old Iranian woman and mother of two, was left paralyzed after being shot by the police for not wearing a hijab while driving her car," Katz said.

"This is Khamenei's murderous dictatorship — oppressing citizens and enforcing radical Islam."

Turning to the citizens of the world, Katz urged, "We must stop Iran now — before it's too late."

Badri was attacked in late July, when she was accosted by police who attempted to pull her over and confiscate her car as she was driving home, allegedly because she was not covering her hair correctly at an earlier time. When she did not pull over, the police shot at her, striking her in the lungs and spine.

The bullet was not removed from Badri's body until ten days after she was brought to the hospital.

A source familiar with the case told the BBC, "She is paralyzed from the waist down, and doctors have said it will take months to determine whether she will be permanently paraplegic or not."