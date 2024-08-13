After finishing his studies at 770, Yechiel was walking home when an assailant approached him, shouted "Free Palestine," and asked, "Do you want to die?" before stabbing Yechiel and fleeing the scene.



In an act of MESIRAS NEFESH, Yechiel heroically shielded his friends with his own body, trying to push the attacker away to prevent a greater tragedy.



Yechiel's injuries are severe, and while he is receiving treatment at Maimonides Medical Center, his medical insurance only covers a portion of the extensive costs. Additionally, the expenses include flying his parents over from Israel to accompany him throughout the entire medical process.



