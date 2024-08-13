Sara Zimbalist, mother of Eli Moshe (Eli Mo), who was killed nearly two months ago in Gaza, spoke to Arutz Sheva – Israel National News about her son, who was always smiling, connected to Torah, and had a special relationship with the bus driver.

"Eli Moshe loved the shul. The shul was like a second home to him. He built some of the furniture, the bookcases. Eli Moshe was very much at home in our shul, so we thought that a really nice way to commemorate his memory and his love for the shul was to dedicate the new Beit Midrash in his memory. They're doing construction on the shul. They're building another two stories. They're going to build a Beit Midrash and we wanted to remember Eli Moshe that way so we were dedicating the Beit Midrash in his memory. We think it's very fitting for him, because he loved Torah. Eli Moshe was walking around Gaza with a Gemara, he was learning Daf Yomi [the daily portion] in Gaza. He had this connection to Torah and mitzvot. He would call his Rabbis from Gaza with questions, questions that were important to him. It didn't just stay behind in the Yeshiva. It was part of his life wherever he went."

Zimbalist concludes, saying that, “Eli Moshe loved the shul. The shul was like a second home to him. He built some of the furniture, the bookcases. Eli Moshe was very much at home in our shul, so we thought that a really nice way to commemorate his memory and his love for the shul was to dedicate the new Beit Midrash in his memory. We think it's very fitting for him, because he loved Torah. Eli Moshe was walking around Gaza with a Gemara, he was learning Daf Yomi [the daily portion] in Gaza. He had this connection to Torah and mitzvot. He would call his Rabbis from Gaza with questions, questions that were important to him. It didn't just stay behind in the Yeshiva. It was part of his life wherever he went.”