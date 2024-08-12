The IDF revealed on Monday afternoon that 12 more terrorists have been identified as having been killed in an airstrike on a Gazan school that was used as a terrorist headquarters. This brings the number of terrorists who were killed in the Saturday airstrike to 31.

Ten of the newly-identified terrorists were operatives for the Hamas terrorist organization, while two were operatives for the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.

The strike occurred at the Al-Taba’een school compound, which contained a command and control center that served as a hideout for Hamas terrorists and commanders, from which various attacks were planned and advanced against IDF troops and the State of Israel.

Following the airstrike, Hamas quickly claimed 90-100 people were killed in the airstrike, leading to global criticism of Israel for allegedly killing dozens of civilians, which Hamas did not claim. UN officials such as Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese accused the State of Israel of "genocide" based on the Hamas figures, which were not presented with any evidence.

Hamas later claimed that 40 people were killed in the airstrike, of whom more than three quarters have now been proven to have been terrorists.